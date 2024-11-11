AP Poll Top 25: Despite easy win, Iowa State basketball drops two spots in latest rankings
Sometimes, even when you win, it is not enough in the eyes of the voters.
The Iowa State men’s basketball team found that out this past week, falling two spots in the latest AP Poll Top 25 despite posting an easy victory. Unlike most the current Top 10, the Cyclones (1-0) have played just one game this season, as they return to the court Monday night vs. Kansas City.
Kansas remained atop the rankings followed by Alabama and defending champion Connecticut. Gonzaga is now fourth, up two spots, while Auburn climbed six spots to fifth after besting Houston on the road. Duke is one position ahead of Iowa State followed by the Cougars, Arizona and North Carolina rounding out the Top 10.
The Cyclones had no trouble a week ago in posting an 83-44 victory over Mississippi Valley State - the home of NFL legend Jerry Rice. Tamin Lipsey, the former Ames High School star and a returning AP All-American, scored 16 points with four assists and three steals.
Keshon Gilbert, the leading returning scorer for Iowa State, added 17 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The typically tough Cyclone defense could be tested vs. UMKC, as the Roos have won their first two games of the season by an average of 55 points and have six players in double figures.
Other ranked Big 12 teams include Baylor at No. 12 and Cincinnati at No. 17. Texas Tech, BYU, Kansas State, UCF and Arizona State are among those receiving votes.
Here is the college basketball AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2 of the 2024-25 season:
Week 2 AP Poll Top 25
(Nov. 11, 2024)
1. Kansas (44)
2. Alabama (6)
3. Connecticut (7)
4. Gonzaga (3)
5. Auburn (2)
6. Duke
7. Iowa State
8. Houston
9. Arizona
10. North Carolina
11. Tennessee
12. Baylor
13. Purdue
14. Creighton
15. Marquette
16. Indiana
17. Cincinnati
18. Arkansas
19. Kentucky
20. Florida
21. Ohio State
22. St. John’s
23. Texas A&M
24. Rutgers
25. Ole Miss
Others receiving votes: Illinois 144; Texas Tech 102; Wake Forest 84; Xavier 78; Texas 51; Michigan State 41; BYU 26; Kansas State 24; UCF 20; Mississippi State 15; New Mexico 15; Oregon 14; North Florida 14; Miami 14; Clemson 13; VCU 12; Memphis 8; Grand Canyon 6; Wisconsin 6; Providence 4; Maryland 3; Austin Peay 2; Arizona State 2; South Dakota State 1; Dayton 1; Columbia 1; Michigan 1.