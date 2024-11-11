Watch, stream Iowa State basketball vs. Kansas City: TV channel, spread, game odds
The Iowa State men’s basketball team is back in action on Monday night. They will face Kansas City in a non-conference battle of the unbeaten.
Last Monday, the seventh-ranked Cyclones (1-0) kicked off the regular season with a convincing 39-point victory over Mississippi Valley State inside Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will play its first three games at home, continuing the early slate with a meeting vs. IU Indianapolis on Monday, Nov. 18.
This is the first time the Cyclones and UMKC (2-0) have met since 2019, with Iowa State holding a decisive 5-0 advantage all-time in the series.
In an 83-44 win over MVSU, Tamin Lipsey, a preseason candidate for several major awards, scored 16 points with four assists and three steals. He earned AP honorable mention All-American status last year.
Iowa State dominated the paint, outscoring the Delta Devils 44-28 while also recording 26 points off turnovers. Keshon Gilbert finished with 17 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. He was the team’s leading scorer in 2023-24.
The Roos are preseason favorites to claim the Summit League championship. They have outscored their first two opponents this season by an average of 55.5 points per game.
UMKC is led by Jamar Brown and Jayson Petty, who are averaging 17.5 and 16.5 points per game. Four other players are postng double figures each night.
Following next Monday’s game, the Cyclones prepare for stiffer competition when they head to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. ISU opens with Auburn and plays either North Carolina or Dayton in the next round.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Kansas City on Monday.
Kansas City at Iowa State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Kansas City at Iowa State in men’s basketball action
When: 7 p.m. CT | Monday, November 11
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Kansas City at Iowa State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 27.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 78, Kansas City 55
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.
