Arizona State Assistant Would Be Perfect for Iowa State Basketball

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is going to look different on the sidelines next season.

T.J. Otzelberger is still the head coach, but the staff under him is changing. Two of his assistants, JR Blount and Kyle Green, accepted head coaching positions with the San Diego Toreros and Northern Iowa Panthers.

Both have been integral parts of Iowa State’s success, along with Otzelberger, for the last five seasons. Blount was considered an ace recruiter, while Green had a helping hand in turning the Cyclones into a defensive juggernaut.

Thus far, one spot has been filled, with Otzelberger hiring a familiar face in Tim Buckley to join the staff. Who could fill the other void? One name to keep an eye on is Nick Irvin.

Nick Irvin would be great replacement for JR Blount

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils assistant coach Nick Irvin against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buckley has a defensive background and experience working alongside Otzelberger already. It would not be a stretch to view him as the replacement for Green when it comes to X’s and O’s on the court.

If Iowa State wants to find someone with recruiting chops and connections to replace Blount, Irvin is the guy. Even better, he has some of the same pipelines that Blount did with Midwest roots.

The son of the late Mac Irvin, he has been around basketball all his life. His father started the AAU team, Mac Irvin Fire, that has been playing in the Nike EYBL circuit in Chicago.

Irvin’s coaching experience is extensive, spending 12 years as the head coach of Morgan Park High School before moving into the collegiate ranks with the Western Illinois Leathernecks. He was on their bench for two seasons before being hired as a special assistant to the head coach by the Arizona State Sun Devils under Bobby Hurley.

Nick Irvin can be new recruiting ace for Iowa State

ASU center Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after his fifth foul against Iowa State during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Jan. 25, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As shared by his biography on the Arizona State website, “Irvin was responsible for recruiting prospective student-athletes, coordinating the team’s defensive strategies, and player development. With Irvin on staff, Western Illinois saw a huge jump from year one to year two, improving its nine-game win total. Irvin also spearheaded the efforts to land the highest-rated recruiting class in program history.”

He certainly made his impact felt with the Sun Devils as a recruiter. Their Class of 2024 was incredible with three top 100 players: Joson Sanon, Jayden Quaintance and Amier Ali ranking Nos. 23, 8 and 78.

Massamba Diop was excellent as a freshman this past season and the team also did well in the transfer portal, landing guards Moe Odom, who led the team with 16.4 points and 5.7 assists per game, and Anthony Johnson, who was third in scoring with 13.2 points per game.

For a program to have sustained success, they need to succeed on the recruiting trail. Losing Blount is a huge blow in that regard, but Irvin can bring some of the same qualities to the coaching staff as someone who can identify and secure commitments from talent.