Audi Crooks Highlights 3 Iowa State Cyclones Players Earning Big 12 Honors

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team had a successful 2025-26 campaign, finishing the regular season with a 22-8 record.

t is the fifth consecutive campaign that the team has won at least 21 games in. The .733 winning percentage is the 11th highest in program history, as they head into postseason play on a high note after beating the Kansas State Wildcats, 93-79.

In that game, Audi Crooks made some Big 12 history. She scored 41 points, giving her 40+ points scored for the fifth time in her career. That is tied with Brittney Griner, formerly of the Baylor Bears, for the most in conference history.

Given her dominance on the offensive end of the court, it should come as no surprise that she is one of multiple Iowa State players who received Big 12 honors for their performance throughout the season.

Audi Crooks, Jada Williams land on All-Big 12 First Team

Iowa State Cyclones' guard Jada Williams (8) takes a three-point shot against Kansas State during the second quarter in the Big-12 conference women’s basketball on Feb. 15, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She was one of 10 players named to the All-Big 12 Team, an honor that was certainly deserved. Crooks leads the conference scoring 25.6 points per game, while also leading the way in field goal percentage (65.1%), 2-point field goal percentage (66.4%) and effective field goal percentage (65.2%).

7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game rounded out her stat line.

An Unstoppable Force 💪



🌪️🏀🌪️ pic.twitter.com/Zl36M7X5P5 — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 3, 2026

The Cyclones star was one of three women who were unanimous selections for the first team, along with Olivia Miles and Marta Suarez, both of the TCU Horned Frogs. Miles was also named Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Joining Crooks on the First Team is point guard Jada Williams. She led the Big 12 with 7.7 assists per game in her first season with Iowa State after transferring in from the Arizona Wildcats.

She added 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game with 0.9 steals in 29.5 minutes per game.

With Crooks and Williams both named to the first team, the Cyclones are one of three programs with multiple players named to the 10-team group, along with TCU and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Also being recognized by the conference is Arianna Jackson. The junior guard was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year as part of the 2026 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 WBB Yearly Award Winners.

Excellence on the court & in the classroom! AJ is the 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫-𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 🤩



🌪️🏀🌪️ | https://t.co/RycXesI1aE pic.twitter.com/0ZHLtVxY3o — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 3, 2026

In 27 games played, all starts, she averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals in 28.3 minutes per game.