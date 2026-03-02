Iowa State Star Audi Crooks Makes Big 12 History Dominating Kansas State

Opposing teams have not had many answers for Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball star Audi Crooks on the hardwood this season.

Her latest victim was the Kansas State Wildcats. On the road in Manhattan, Kansas, Crooks helped lead Iowa State to a 93-79 victory, snapping a two-game losing streak after the team had dropped games to the TCU Horned Frogs and Oklahoma State Cowboys.

It was a truly dominant showing from the talented center. She scored 41 points, shooting 16 of 19 from the field. At points in her career, sending her to the charity stripe was one way to slow down her scoring onslaught, but that was not the case against the Wildcats.

She knocked down all nine of her free throws en route to making some impressive Big 12 history. As shared by ESPN Insights on X, this was the fifth time that Crooks has scored at least 40 points in a game.

Feb 25, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones center Audi Crooks (55) grabs a rebound during their game with the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

That puts her in a tie for the Big 12 record, which was previously held alone by Brittney Griner during her time with the Baylor Bears.

This is the fourth time this season that Crooks has scored 40+ points in a game, and second in conference competition. During the non-conference schedule, she poured in a career-high and program record 47 points against the Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 30, 2025.

In only 20 minutes against the Valparaiso Beacons, she scored 43 on Nov. 11, 2025. During Big 12 play, on Dec. 21, 2025, she scored 41 points against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Slowing her down has been virtually impossible this season. He has scored at least 20 points in 21 out of 29 games played and has reached the 30-point plateau eight times.

Earlier this season, history was made with how efficiently she was scoring earlier in the season. Opponents know they cannot stop her, only hope to contain her.

Entering the game against the Wildcats, Crooks was averaging 25.1 points per game, while making 64.3% of her shot attempts. Both statistics lead the Big 12, as does her 2-point percentage of 65.6% and effective field goal percentage of 64.4%.

Crooks and the Cyclones are now preparing for the Big 12 tournament before hopefully receiving a bid to the NCAA Tournament. They are going to be a tough team to eliminate with dynamic guard Jada Williams combining with her center to create as good a one-two punch as any in women’s basketball.

Should she return for her senior season, Crooks is going to have a chance to rewrite some record books in Ames.