Audi Crooks, Iowa State women “have something to prove” in NCAA Tournament
When the Iowa State women heard their NCAA Tournament assignment called off during Selection Sunday, there was likely two emotions.
First, they felt grateful for being included in the field as one of the final at-large selections picked by the committee.
At the same time, though, the Cyclones were filled with questions wondering why they were in fact one of the final teams selected and placed in a First Four matchup.
Iowa State takes on Princeton Wednesday night for the right to meet Michigan in the opening round later this week with a win.
As sophomore standout Audi Crooks said during media availability, the Cyclones are definitely playing with a chip on their shoulders.
“I just think that we have a lot to prove,” Crooks said. “Sometimes it seems like we are flying under the radar. We played probably the toughest schedule in the country and our record reflects that.
“People might be writing us off but like I said before, we are not a team to be messed with.”
Iowa State enters with a record of 22-11 that included 10 games against Quad 1 teams. They went just 1-9 in those, but did have two Quad 2 victories and were 19-1 vs. Quad 3 and 4 teams.
Among those that the Cyclones played include defending national champion South Carolina, Connecticut, Iowa, West Virginia, TCU, Baylor and Kansas State.
“We feed off being overlooked,” Iowa State’s Addy Brown said. “But at the end of the day, you do you and prove yourself right.”