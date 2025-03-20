Audi Crooks named AP All-American for Iowa State women
For the second straight season, Iowa State’s Audi Crooks can call herself an All-American.
Crooks was named to the Associated Press third team on Wednesday, an announcement that came just hours before the Cyclones played Princeton in the NCAA Tournament First Four.
Last year as a freshman, Crooks was tabbed honorable mention All-American by the AP. She was also named this season by the US Basketball Writer’s of America.
Averaging over 23 points per game, Crooks leads the Big 12 Conference in shooting at over 60 percent from the field. She is tops in the nation in made field goals with 304 and broke Iowa State single-season records as a sophomore in points and made field goals in a season.
Crooks is the only player from the Big 12 ranked in the Top 5 of the conference in both scoring and rebounding entering play in the NCAA Tournament. She scored in double figures in every game this season, surpassing the 20-point mark in 23.
The Cyclones take on Michigan in the first round on Friday from South Bend, Indiana in the NCAA Tournament. The game tips at 10:30 a.m. and airs live on ESPN2.