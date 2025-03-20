Audi Crooks named AP All-American for Iowa State women

𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖 🇺🇸@AudiCrooks has been named a Third Team All-American by the @AP and @USBWA!



🌪️🏀🌪️ | 📰: https://t.co/aSPesV0w9d pic.twitter.com/aR2MhnPRRF