Audi Crooks provides update on transfer portal reports
Hours after the Iowa State women’s basketball team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Michigan, reports of Audi Crooks entering the transfer portal started circulating.
Since that time, Crooks has remained silent until Sunday.
The soon-to-be junior took to social media to clarify any report about her leaving the Cyclones.
“Dear Cyclone Nation,” Crooks posted. “Thank you to all the coaches and fans that have supported me on this journey. After much thought and consideration….quit asking! I am right where I want to be! Let’s run it back.”
Crooks added the Iowa State tagline #LOYALforevertrue to the post, further cementing her decision.
A former Bishop Garrigan High School star, Crooks has had an incredible two-year career with the Cyclones. She avereaged 23.4 points with 7.5 rebounds this past season, shooting 61 percent from the field.
Crooks remained true to her high school as a prep, and seems destined to do the same at the collegiate level. She enters her junior season having scored 1,455 points with 520 rebounds and 43 blocked shots.