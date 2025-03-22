Don’t worry Iowa State fans, Audi Crooks isn’t going anywhere
Hours following the Iowa State women being eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Michigan, social media was hit with a wave of posts relating to the Cyclones and star Audi Crooks.
But they weren’t ones showing how incredible Crooks played and congratulating her and the Cyclones on a great season.
No, they were pushing for the sophomore sensation to transfer out of Ames and to a new school.
In the day and age of college athletics we currently live in where NIL rules the kingdom, Crooks could seek more elsewhere.
But don’t expect it.
Coming out of high school in Algona, Iowa and Bishop Garrigan, Crooks could have left the state. Heck, she could have played for a different prep team if she wanted to, but she was loyal to her school, friends and family.
Regarded as a high recruit ranked among the best posts players in the country, Crooks had a number of offers. Those included Minnesota, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Penn State, Mississippi State and Oklahoma. She picked Bill Fennelly and Iowa State, a place that was like a second home for Crooks who had already made several visits to Ames for tournaments.
This past year, she re-wrote several records for Iowa State women’s basketball, being named a third team AP All-American in the process. She was first team all-Big 12 and is the cornerstone to the future of a program that graduates just one senior.
Look for Fennelly and company to hit the transfer portal for another weapon or two to pair with Crooks, Addy Brown and others instead of the opposite in trying to replace Crooks.