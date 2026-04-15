Audi Crooks Teaming up With Retailer for Affordable Fashion Collab

Former Iowa State Cyclones women’s star Audi Crooks has proven to be a trendsetter on the basketball court with her dominant offensive skill set.

It turns out she is making some noise off the court, looking to show people that making an impact, fashion-wise, doesn’t require a massive budget. Since announcing she was entering the transfer portal, Crooks has been active off the court, locking in some new partnerships.

She is teaming up with JCPenney for their new “Inside Lane” line, which is meant to provide people with fashion collabs that would normally be way out of a regular person’s budget.

The former Cyclones star is one of five women’s basketball players who are also partnering with the famed retailer. Joining Crooks is an All-Star lineup of female basketball players.

Audi Crooks partnering with JCPenney for affordable clothing line collab

Audi Crooks in curated JCPenney look for 'Inside Lane' collab | JCPenney and Deep Blue

Gabriela Jaquez is a recent national champion with the UCLA Bruins and a first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Jackie Young is a three-time WNBA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, four-time WNBA All-Star and the No. 1 pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

KK Arnold currently plays with the UConn Huskies and was part of their 2025 NCAA Championship squad. Last but not least is Stef Dolson, a two-time NCAA champion, WNBA champion, two-time WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist.

That is an incredibly talented group of women’s basketball players that JCPenney has teamed up with to help grow their new Inside Lane initiative. They are going to showcase styles while heading to games that anyone can get right from their local retail store.

"I'm intentional about who I am and how I show up. That extends to fashion. Whether it's

keeping things cute when heading to class or adding some edge for a meetup with friends, it's about feeling confident and not letting outside noise dictate your style. JCPenney understands that, and they're making it attainable for everyone,” Crooks said about the partnership.

Audi Crooks has officially entered the transfer portal, sources told @On3. https://t.co/t9VrJbbmTG — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 6, 2026

Iowa State fans certainly wish they could see Crooks walking out of the tunnel onto the court at Hilton Coliseum in her new threads courtesy of JCPenney, but she is seeking a new opportunity in the transfer portal to play her final collegiate season.

She currently has a visit set with the Maryland Terrapins and there has been mention of the Oklahoma Sooners potentially being in the mix, along with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Whoever is able to secure a commitment from Crooks will be paying top dollar. Her NIL market is reportedly in the $450,000-$500,000 range, with the expectation being she will seek more than half a million dollars.