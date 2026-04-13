Audi Crooks Sets Visit With Big Ten School in Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team is going to look almost entirely different during the 2026-27 season.

75% of the team’s roster will not be coming back after deciding to enter the transfer portal. At least one player, Alisa Williams, has already found a new home in the Big Ten, as she will be suiting up with the Indiana Hoosiers.

Could she end up playing against one of her former Iowa State teammates this upcoming fall? It is certainly possible because Cyclones star Audi Crooks is set for a visit with another Big Ten program.

According to Talia Goodman of On3 Sports, Crooks is set to visit the Maryland Terrapins. They are coming off a productive campaign in which they went 24-9, finishing sixth in the conference with an 11-7 record.

Audi Crooks set for visit to Maryland

Jan 20, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Brenda Frese reacts to a play against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Prudential Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Ranked No. 20 in the final AP Poll Top 25, Maryland also earned the No. 5 seed in the Fort Worth Region. After defeating the Murray State Racers 99-67 in the Round of 64, the Terrapins were defeated 74-66 by the No. 4 seed North Carolina Tar Heels.

Adding a dominant, interior force such as Crooks to the mix could help take Maryland to the next level. Their top four scorers this past season were all perimeter players listed as guards. Three of their top five leading scorers were also seniors.

That is a lot of production and experience to restock, and the former Iowa State center could certainly help.

Crooks is arguably the biggest name on the women’s transfer portal this year, and it is easy to see why. She has led the Big 12 in scoring the last two seasons, averaging 23.4 points per game as a sophomore and 25.8 points as a junior.

Audi Crooks would be massive addition to Maryland

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks (55) goes for a shot around Oklahoma State Cowgirls forward Achol Akot (11) and guard Stailee Heard (32) during the first quarter in the senior day women basketball at Hilton Coliseum on February. 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In both campaigns, she also led the conference in shooting percentage (60.5% and 64.9%) and 2-point shooting percentage (62% and 66.2%). This past season, her 65% effective field goal rate was also No. 1.

Crooks has been an AP All-American and a USBW All-American the last two years, and as a junior was also a Women’s Wooden All-American.

Her recruitment in the transfer portal is one that people are keeping a very close eye on. The Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Iowa Hawkeyes have previously been mentioned as teams to keep an eye on for Crooks as well.

Landing her is not going to be cheap, either. Her reported NIL price tag is going to be between $450,000 and $500,000, but the expectation is that she will seek more than half a million dollars.