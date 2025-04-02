Big 12 signees shine bright during boys McDonald’s All-American Game
The future of the Big 12 Conference was on display Tuesday night during the McDonald’s All-American Game. The annual contest brings together many of the top prep senior boys from around the country.
Future BYU Cougar A.J. Dybantsa and future Kansas Jayhawk Darryn Peterson helped the West squad win for the first time since 2018, 105-92. Dybantsa scored 17 points with five rebounds on 7 of 12 shooting while Peterson earned West MVP honors after his team-high 18 points with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Chris Cenas Jr., who has signed with Houston, and Tounde Yessoufou, a future Baylor Bear, were also on the floor for the West. Cenas scored 11 points with seven rebounds while Yessoufou added nine points with six steals, four rebounds and three steals.
Isiah Harwell, who will join Cenas on the Final Four Cougars next year, scored 16 points with four made 3-pointers, four rebounds, two steals and two assists for the East. Shon Abaev, a Cincinnati signee, scored eight points with two steals.
Koa Peat, who has signed with Arizona, did not play in the game due to an injury.
Dybantsa is the No. 1 player in the ESPN 100, receiving a grade of 98. Peterson is second with a grade of 97 while Cenac is sixth and Peat ninth.