Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball state championship scores, recaps, live updates (3/29/2025)
Get scores and updates from the 2025 Indiana high school boys basketball state championship
The 2025 Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships are on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Four champions will take home a 2025 title.
High School on SI will have scores, recaps and live updates for the championship games. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball state championship scores, recaps, live updates (3/29/2025)
CLASS 1A
Clinton Prairie (26-2) vs. Orleans (24-4) - 10:30 a.m.
CLASS 2A
Manchester (25-2) vs. University (20-9) - 12:45 p.m.
Live updates link will be here.
CLASS 3A
South Bend Saint Joseph (26-3) vs. Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (22-6) - 6 p.m.
Live updates link will be here.
CLASS 4A
Fishers (30-0) vs. Jeffersonville (23-5) - 8:15 p.m.
Live updates link will be here.
Recommended Articles
Published