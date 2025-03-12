Big 12 Tournament: Iowa State wins the game, loses Tamin Lipsey to injury
The 12th-ranked Iowa State men handled business Wednesday with a 76-56 victory over Cincinnati at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.
However, it was far from a perfect day, as star guard Tamin Lipsey suffered an apparent groin injury after scoring 16 points.
Milan Momcilovic had 13 points as Iowa State will now face BYU, who received a double-bye into the quarterfinals.
While Lipsey went out with an injury, Keshon Gilbert returned from one. Gilbert, who missed three of the last five games, had three points in the first half but did not return to the court.
It remains unknown at this time if Lipsey or Gilbert will play in the next round.
Iowa State won the conference tournament title last year, stunning Houston in the finals. The two could meet again in the semifinals if the Cyclones can get past BYU.
Jizzle James scored 17 and Josh Reed added 10 for the Bearcats, who bow out at 18-15 overall.