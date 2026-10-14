Blake Buchanan Primed for Big Year With Iowa State Basketball

College basketball season is right around the corner, and excitement is on the rise for the Iowa State Cyclones, who look to perform well in Year 6 under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Iowa State has been to three Sweet Sixteens in the past five years, and certainly has the roster to do it again. The real question is whether they are able to execute.

One of the most intriguing players on the roster this year is Blake Buchanan, a returnee from last year. He looks like he may be one of the Cyclones’ best players on the squad this season.

Buchanan began his career with the Virginia Cavaliers, where he spent two years contributing at a high level. As a freshman, he started six of 34 games played, averaging 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Blake Buchanan's impact goes beyond the stat sheet

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) looks to pass while defended by Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, he took a big jump as a sophomore, starting 22 games throughout the season. He put up 5.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game that year, proving that he can be a serviceable big man when asked. In addition, he proved that he could compete defensively.

Transferring to Iowa State, he wasn’t expected to be dominant, just to play his role well. And he did a fantastic job of that. Buchanan averaged 8.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a night, as part of one of the best starting fives and overall rosters in the entire nation.

Now he returns for another season and looks to be one of the best players on the team. And coach Oztelberger has immensely high praise for him. “Buchanan is the best defensive big I've coached, and he's got the ability to be the best big we've had,” he said, per Alec Busse of 247 Sports.

Otzelberger is absolutely right about his defensive ability. Last season, he averaged 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. Those are great numbers for a center and showcase a lot of his abilities on that side of the ball. But his impact is stronger than just the stats.

Otzelberger: Buchanan is the best defensive big I've coached and he's got the ability to be the best big we've had. — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) October 12, 2026

He is a true anchor to the defense and a leader who brings everyone together. With an abundance of good defenders around him, he's able to teach them and help bring the unit together. As a rim protector, he's done a great job of blocking shots and keeping the key as the Cyclones' territory that no one can enter without being harassed.

Buchanan is going to be great this season. First and foremost, he’s a returner, a guy who can be relied on at any time. His familiarity with the team should go a long way.

In addition, his defensive ability could anchor the roster to greatness. With a defensive squad that should be at the top of the nation, Buchanan can be the true core of it and therefore lead the team to plenty of success.

Iowa State has an abundance of great players who look like they can compete and take big steps up. But Buchanan looks like not only a guy who can take a jump, but one who truly can be one of the best players on the entire team this season.