Blake Buchanan on Why He’s Returning to Iowa State Basketball
In this story:
The Iowa State Cyclones are going to have a lot of minutes and production to replace on their roster this offseason.
Two starters, point guard Tamin Lipsey and forward Joshua Jefferson, aren’t coming back for the 2026-27 season after exhausting their eligibility. The same goes for guard Nate Heise, the team’s sixth man.
Dominick Nelson and Eric Mulder have also finished their college eligibility, and sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic is testing the NBA draft waters, but could return for his senior campaign.
One player that head coach T.J. Otzelberger knows for sure will be coming back to Ames is Blake Buchanan. The starting center in 36 out of the team’s 37 games, he is planning to come back to the Cyclones for his senior year.
Blake Buchanan shares why he is remaining with Iowa State
"I'm coming back," Buchanan said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert (subscription required). "I'm here. This year has been the best year of college basketball I've had. I found the love of the game again. I'm here to stay."
After spending the first two seasons of his career with the Virginia Cavaliers, Buchanan entered the transfer portal last offseason following a coaching change. He landed with Iowa State, and it has proven to be a perfect match.
Buchanan put up career highs essentially across the board. The 24.5 minutes, 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals were all career highs. As was the 63.6% shooting from the field and 63.6% effective field goal percentage.
He was the perfect fit for the scheme that Otzelberger was running on both ends of the floor.
Offensively, Buchanan did a lot of the dirty work. He would set screens and battle on the boards, creating second-chance opportunities for the team. The quintessential glue guy, he did a lot of the things to help the team win that may not have shown up in the box score.
Defensively, his athleticism and length were the perfect fit schematically. In a system that was heavy on trapping and switching, he had no issues moving around the perimeter to match up with whoever the defense dictated.
He was a playmaker on that end of the floor, averaging nearly one steal and one block per game. His activity was key to the Cyclones’ defense operating at the level that it did.
Having him back in the fold for his senior year is a huge win for the program. With so many star players potentially moving on, it is key to retain as many role players as possible to help teach the next crop of incoming players what it means to play Iowa State basketball.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.