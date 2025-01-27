Bobby Hurley complains about officiating vs. Iowa State, calls it ‘a joke’
Down the stretch this past Saturday, the third-ranked Iowa State men took control vs. Arizona State, picking up a victory thanks in large part to a closing 19-3 run.
While many would just say the team failed to deliver late, Bobby Hurley, head coach of the Sun Devils and a former standout guard at Duke, isn’t one to ever do that.
Instead, Hurley took aim at the officiating during his post-game press conference, referring to it as “a joke.”
“It was a fiasco at the end again,” Hurley said (thanks to Arizona State on SI for the quotes). “That was a joke. I watched that. We can’t control someone that’s just throwing, launching his body and falls bad.”
Hurley, who did add he felt “bad” about the fall taken by Iowa State’s Keshon Gilbert, did seem to calm himself down a bit as he continued.
However, he did take issue with another fact, as the Cyclones shot 12 more free throws than Arizona State did.
“You’re going to wonder why, on your home court, that you shot that many less free throws than your opponent,” he said. “Because that hasn’t been the tale of the tape all year. We’ve either shot more than our opponent or right there with our opponent.
What Hurley didn’t seem to realize was that eight of those free throw attempts came in the latter stages of the second half. That’s when Iowa State held a lead and was doing a much better job of driving to the basket, forcing his Arizona State players to either foul or allow the bucket.