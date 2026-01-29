Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones Men's Basketball Hosting Colorado Buffaloes

The Iowa State Cyclones look to have gotten things back on track, putting together a two-game winning streak after losing their first two games of the season.

They have returned to what they do best: overwhelming teams with an aggressive defense to create easy scoring opportunities and win the rebounding battle. Iowa State will look to keep that up in its next game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The odds are in the Cyclones favor, with this matchup predicted to be a lopsided one. Spreads are gigantic, and the Buffaloes are entering the game on a five-game losing streak. However, they have been competitive in those contests, losing four of them by single digits.

Iowa State cannot overlook its opponent. Taking control early and continuing the positive momentum that has been built is paramount. How will they accomplish that? Here are some bold predictions for the game.

Offensive Onslaught

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives to the basket between Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) and Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary (1) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 10, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado has a pretty good offense this season. They are 67th in the nation, averaging 82.6 points per game and 65th in offensive rating with a 116.8. However, they are not good on the other end of the floor.

Their 78 points allowed per game is 290th out of 365 teams. A defensive rating of 110.3 has been produced, which is slightly better, being ranked 283rd. They don’t apply much pressure to their opponents, allowing an effective field goal rate of 52.6%, to go along with a turnover rate of 15.6%.

The Buffaloes are not a high foul rate team, which could mean they lack physicality and aggressiveness as well. The Cyclones will take full advantage, surpassing their average of 85.6 points per game and reaching triple digits.

Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic, Nate Heise, Jamarion Batemon and Killyan Toure will all score in double figures.

Milan Keeps Rolling

Jan 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) dribbles the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Colorado struggles on the defensive end of the court, as mentioned previously. However, where they could be weakest is on the perimeter, where they are allowing opponents to shoot 37.1% from 3-point range, which is 344th in the country, per College Basketball at Sports-Reference.

That is bad news against a team that shoots 3-pointers as well as Iowa State does. Leading the way in that regard is Momcilovic, and things are lining up for him to have another monster game from the perimeter.

He has made at least four 3-pointers and 50% of his attempts in three consecutive games. That will reach four, with the sharpshooting junior making at least five 3-pointers in a game for the ninth time this season.

Blowout Victory

Iowa State Cyclones forward Killyan Toure (27) gets congratulation from men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger during the second half against UCF in the Big-12 conference game on Jan. 20, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pre-game odds certainly aren’t giving Colorado much of a chance. The Cyclones had a tendency earlier in the season to let teams hang around before taking control in the second half.

They have done a better job recently of avoiding those slow starts, and it will occur again tonight against the Buffaloes. Iowa State’s strengths match up well with some of Colorado’s weaknesses, which is a recipe for a blowout.

The Cyclones will win the game going away, 105-70, to extend their winning streak to three and further solidify their standing as one of the best teams in the Big 12.

