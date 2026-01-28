Iowa State Cyclones Star Rightfully Viewed as First Round NBA Talent

The Iowa State Cyclones are off to a fantastic start with an 18-2 record through the first 20 games of the year. One of the major reasons has been the emergence of one of the best players in the country.

Coming into the campaign, the Cyclones were expected to be a solid program and a contender in the Big 12, like most years. However, Iowa State was able to get off to a hot start, and they completely changed the outlook for the program this year.

With a 16-0 start to the season, the Cyclones were able to become the No.2 ranked team in the country behind only the Arizona Wildcats for a little while. Even though they did slip up on the road and lost two straight games, it has been a fantastic start to the campaign.

While it has been a team effort and there is a lot of talent on the roster, one player in particular has been leading the way for them. Now, a talented senior star is starting to receive some major attention at the next level.

Jamie Shaw of On3 recently released his Top 30 NBA prospects, with the calendar getting close to flipping to February. Coming in at No.24 was Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson.

Massive Improvement by Jefferson

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Coming into the year, Jefferson was expected to be a key contributor for Iowa State, but his improvement from his junior year to his senior year has been remarkable. The talented forward is going to be in the conversation as the Player of the Year, and that wasn’t something on many people's radar.

So far this season, he is averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. These are some excellent numbers across the board, and he is up in nearly every statistical category compared to last season.

Due to his success in this campaign, he has raised the eyebrows of some NBA scouts and is now trending toward being a potential first-round pick. While he might not be a star at the next level, he has become a great passer and has also improved at shooting from beyond the arc. At his size and position, that is something that will be key for him to try to get better at.

While he might not be a Top 5 talent in the NBA like some of the exciting freshmen, he is a proven player at the college level and is one of the best players in the country this season.

