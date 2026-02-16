Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones Major Big 12 Clash With Houston Cougars

The Iowa State Cyclones are back at Hilton Coliseum for a major matchup against the Houston Cougars on Big Monday.

This is arguably the biggest game of the season for head coach T.J. Otzelberger and his squad. If they want any hope of chasing down Houston in the Big 12 standings to win the regular season title, this is a game they have to win.

Alas, that is easier said than done. The Cougars enter the game riding a six-game winning streak. Iowa State won its previous game against the Kansas Jayhawks, coming into the matchup with some positive momentum of its own.

How will things turn out at Hilton Coliseum? Here are some bold predictions for the Big Monday matchup.

Incredible 3-Point Shooting Display

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot around Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) during the second half in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are some excellent 3-point shooters who will be taking the court tonight. For Iowa State is Milan Momcilovic, who is making 52% of his 3-point attempts, which is first in the country. Opposing him is Emanuel Sharp, who is averaging a career-high 16.6 points per game.

Now facing off against each other, they will each light it up from beyond the arc. Momcilovic and Sharp will combine for at least nine 3-pointers made, taking advantage of two defenses that are built to allow 3-point attempts.

The Cyclones and Cougars both limit their opponents' success from long range, allowing 31.6% and 33.3%, respectively. But, there is only so much that can be done to slow down shooters as prolific as Momcilovic and Sharp.

Star Freshmen Both Have Moments

Feb 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

There is going to be a fun matchup in the backcourt between stellar first-year players. Killyan Toure and Kingston Flemings are going to be going head-to-head at points during the night, giving a glimpse into the future.

This could end up being the only time they match up collegiately, with Flemings looking like a potential top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. That skill will be on full display as he will lead Houston with 22 points scored.

Toure, who is moving up draft boards rapidly, will have a few highlight moments of his own. He will have at least three steals, getting into the open court and creating momentum-changing plays for his squad.

Joshua Jefferson Cements Award and Accolade Status

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives with the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Kohl Rosario (7) defends during the second half in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a lot of great players in men’s college basketball this season. Consistently, Joshua Jefferson has been one of them, putting himself in a position for plenty of awards and accolades at the end of the campaign.

In a nationally televised game, and against an elite opponent, his talent will be on full display. He is going to stuff the stat sheet, scoring 19 points with 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks.

There is a reason he made so many midseason watchlists for awards, and he will showcase just that against Houston.

Cyclones Escape With Close Victory

Feb 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger watchers his team play the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

This is a chance for Iowa State to truly cement its status as an elite team in the country, one with legitimate championship aspirations. They have done well against the Cougars at Hilton Coliseum historically, going 3-1, and that will continue in a tightly contested game.

The Cyclones will earn a hard-fought victory on Big Monday, defeating the reigning Big 12 champions 68-62 to climb within one game of first place in the conference standings.

More Iowa State Cyclones Basketball News: