Killyan Toure Already Cementing Status As Premier Defender for Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones have received excellent performances from a number of players; this is why they have gotten off to such a great start, winning their first 10 games of the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

One of the unexpected impact performers for Iowa State has been guard Killyan Toure. The talented freshman was viewed as a long-term building block for the program, someone who could grow and develop behind star point guard Tamin Lipsey.

Alas, head coach T.J. Otzelberger saw something in Toure during the offseason workouts. With Lipsey sidelined for the exhibition season, it was the freshman who was inserted into the starting five with a chance to prove himself.

He made a big enough impression that when Lipsey was healthy enough to return to the starting five, it was veteran Nate Heise who was moved to the bench. Toure remained a starter, and looks like he will stick there for as long as he is playing in Ames.

Thought to be further ahead on the defensive side of the ball, he has certainly lived up to expectations thus far. As shared by Matt Powers of Swish Theory on X, Toure stacks up against the best-rated high major underclassmen who have been selected in the NBA draft since 2008.

Iowa State's defense goes from good to dominant when freshman Killyan Toure is on the floor. By my eye, one of the best POA defender prospects in recent years. He has taken on a huge role as a PNR BH defender, and with great success so far. Elite POA length with a 6'9'' wingspan. pic.twitter.com/LoMai7FkCp — Matt Powers (@DraftPow) December 11, 2025

Listed at 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, he is a terror as the point of attack defender. His presence in the lineup has taken pressure off Lipsey, who is afforded the chance to play off-ball defense and make an impact in the passing lanes.

An unheralded prospect coming into the season, the talented guard is certainly making waves in the NBA draft community. He is someone teams are going to keep an eye on because of his high floor.

At the very least, he looks like he can be an impactful defender, something teams are always looking for. His offensive game is coming along, performing at an impressive level on that end as well.

Toure is averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals in 26.3 minutes per game on a .558/.391/.741 shooting split. He is exceeding all expectations, with his efficiency putting him in a class of his own amongst freshmen, but it is his defense that steals the show.

Against the Iowa Hawkeyes, his impact on that side of the floor was on full display on national television in a massive matchup. Going against Bennett Stirtz, one of the most gifted offensive players in men’s college basketball, Toure won the matchup easily, helping his team to a victory.

Iowa State Freshman Killyan Toure gave Bennett Stirtz, one of the best offensive players in the country, major problems tonight.



This is teach tape on screen navigation and ball denial.



Toure is one of the best perimeter defenders in the nation and a name to monitor for the… pic.twitter.com/VEXPgfjeuK — Latif Love (@realLatifLove) December 12, 2025

His length and athleticism gave Stiritz a ton of issues, who is averaging 17.9 points per game thus far this season. But when matched up with the French sensation, he didn’t score a single point.

Having a second terror on the perimeter defensively has opened up a world of possibilities for Otzelberger when it comes to deploying his defensive scheme. Toure and Lipsey are one of the most dynamic backcourt duos in the nation, getting the job done night in and night out.

More Iowa State Basketball News: