Bracketology Projections Feature Potential High-Profile Rematches for Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones have gotten off to a historic start in the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season.

Their 16-0 record is the best start in program history and the longest winning streak at any point in a season. They have found success on the court combining elite defense with out of this world 3-point shooting, overwhelming opponents on both ends of the floor.

As a result of their success, it should come as no surprise that the Cyclones have held down a spot near the top of Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology projections for more than a month. Since they defeated the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 6, he has had them as one of four one-seeds in the Men’s NCAA Tournament projections.

All they have done since that point is win more games, solidifying their standing as one of the best teams in the country. In the most recent update provided over at ESPN, Iowa State remains in the same spot they have been: the No. 1 seed in the South Region.

Where is Iowa State in recent Bracketology projections?

Iowa State Cyclones guard Dominick Nelson (11) drives with the ball to the basket between Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary (1) and forward Parsa Fallah (22)during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 10, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is a great landing spot for the now No. 2 ranked team in the country should they be able to maintain their level of performance. Their opening weekend games would be held in St. Louis, with the regionals being played in Houston.

While not exactly home games, that is Big 12 country, so they could get support from fans cheering on other schools in the conference. In a bit of a surprising twist, the only other team projected to be in their region from the Big 12 is the BYU Cougars, who are a No. 3 seed.

That is one of several high-profile rematches the Cyclones could find themselves playing in during the NCAA Tournament. The No. 2 seed in the South Region right now is none other than Purdue.

The Boilermakers would love to get some revenge on Iowa State. The Cyclones went into Mackey Arena and put together a historic beatdown of the then-No. 1-ranked Purdue squad on their home floor.

A matchup against either the Cougars or Boilermakers would only come with a trip to the Final Four on the line in the Regional Final. To get to the Sweet 16, Iowa State may have to go through its biggest rival, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Should the Cyclones get past the Prairie View Panthers or Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks, the current projected No. 16 seed, they could draw the Hawkeyes in the Round of 32. Iowa would have to get past the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the 8/9 game first.

A lot can change between now and Selection Sunday, but Iowa State certainly has a stronghold on a top seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. There will be ample opportunities to continue cementing that standing with seven Big 12 teams currently projected to be in the field, setting up ample Quad 1 matchups in the coming weeks.

