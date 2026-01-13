Iowa State Cyclones Remain Undefeated Because of Two Key Areas of Production

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team kept up their historic level of performance when they hosted the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Hilton Coliseum and came away with an 83-71 victory.

That moved their record to 16-0 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 play. The 16 wins are the most in program history to begin a campaign without a loss and are the longest winning streak at any point in a season for an Iowa State men’s basketball team.

If they continue keeping up this pace, there could be more history on the horizon. The Cyclones have never been the No. 1-ranked team in the AP Poll, but have moved closer to achieving that as the No. 2-ranked team in the most recent addition of the top 25.

Iowa State is also well on its way to securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. There is still a lot of time for things to change, but they have been projected to be on the one-line since defeating the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 6.

Iowa State defense suffocating opponents on the court

They have been steamrolling all of their opponents. Only two teams, the St. John’s Red Storm in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas and the Iowa Hawkeyes, have kept the final score within single digits against the Cyclones.

What has propelled the team to play at such a high level? There are two things that stand out as reasons why Iowa State is consistently performing at a high level: their overwhelming defense and 3-point shooting.

Senior point guard Tamin Lipsey came into the year regarded as the best point of attack defender in men’s college basketball. He has done nothing to change that perception, but he is no longer a one-man wrecking crew on the perimeter.

Lipsey has been joined by guard Killyan Toure as a defensive stopper. The senior has lauded the performance of the dynamic freshman, who has made life easier for Lipsey on the defensive end.

He is no longer being relied upon as the only player capable of setting the tone defensively. Toure is able to do that, which means Lipsey has the ability to play off the ball and wreak havoc in the passing lanes, creating easy opportunities for his teammates in the open court.

Also elevating his performance on that end of the court has been Joshua Jefferson. He has put himself on the radar for several awards and accolades with some incredible two-way play and is likely the favorite for Big 12 Player of the Year right now.

3-point shooting propelling Cyclones offense to new heights

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cyclones have answered any questions about their ability to score the ball. With their two leading scorers from last season, Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, not returning, it was fair to wonder how they would replace that production.

The answer has been via an avalanche of 3-point shooting. Iowa State ranks No. 4 in the country, making 40.8% of its 3-point attempts this season. They are 240th in attempts with only 21.8 per game, but they make them count, ranking 104th with 8.9 conversions per game.

Leading the way is Milan Momcilovic, who has been scorching hot all season from beyond the arc. He is connecting on 55.0% of his long-range attempts, which is the best mark in the country.

The junior sharpshooter is on pace to shatter Cyclones' 3-point shooting records, both percentages and total makes. Through 16 games, he is 61 of 111.

102 by Decric Willoughby during the 1996-97 season is currently the record. There is a chance that Momcilovic surpasses that total before the Big 12 conference tournament is even underway, converting on 3.8 3-pointers per game.

