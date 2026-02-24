BYU Cougars Have Been Thorn in Side of Iowa State Cyclones for Years

The Iowa State Cyclones had a lot riding on the line during their most recent visit to Provo, Utah, to play against the BYU Cougars.

Hours before tip-off on Feb. 21, the Cyclones were listed as a No. 1 seed during a Top 16 preview for the NCAA Tournament. Iowa State controlled its own destiny to make program history to earn a No. 1 seed for the first time.

Alas, their hold on the fourth No. 1 seed didn’t last for long. BYU defeated them 79-69 at Marriott Center, continuing a troubling trend for the Cyclones of not being able to win away from Hilton Coliseum.

Unfortunately, another trend has developed over the last few years: the Cougars own Iowa State. Since they joined the Big 12 in the 2023-24 season, they have been a thorn in the side of head coach T.J. Otzelberger and his squad.

Iowa State has struggled against BYU

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dunks during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The Cyclones have had plenty of success facing off against ranked teams, but for whatever reason, they cannot find a way to beat BYU, which has had their number in recent years.

“Iowa State snapped a four-game win streak against AP-ranked opponents with the loss to BYU on Saturday. As it happens, the Cyclones' last loss against a ranked opponent was to then-No. 17 BYU (March 13, 2025),” as shared by ESPN in their AP Poll reaction piece.

This time, they were undone by the greatness of AJ Dybantsa, who has taken his game to another level with Richie Saunders sidelined by a season-ending injury.

Iowa State has not defeated the Cougars since Kevin Young took over as head coach, replacing Mark Pope. They are riding a three-game losing streak against BYU and have lost four out of five since joining the Big 12.

BYU has been Iowa State's kryptonite

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives while being defended by Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) during the first half at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Last year, the Cyclones were defeated at Hilton Coliseum on March 4 in double overtime, and that was the last time they lost at home. On March 13, they had a rematch during the Big 12 tournament, which the Cougars won 96-92.

The only victory in this series that Iowa State has picked up was on March 6, 2024, in Ames. They won that game 68-63, but were blown out a few weeks earlier in Provo, losing 87-72.

Iowa State fans almost certainly wish that BYU had stayed in the Mountain West Conference, given the lack of success their team has found in these matchups. It will be something to keep an eye on moving forward, since the Cougars may just be a stylistic challenge for Otzelberger’s team.