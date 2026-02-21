Iowa State Cyclones in Control of Own Destiny for NCAA Tournament

The Iowa State Cyclones have been one of the best teams in men’s college basketball during the 2025-26 season, and that has been cemented by the NCAA.

22 days ahead of Selection Sunday, the Top 16 preview was released by the committee. The Cyclones are in a great spot, landing as the No. 4 seed, which is the final No. 1 seed in the field.

Joining them as the top-ranked teams in their respective regions are the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 1 overall seed, the Duke Blue Devils and the Arizona Wildcats. The UConn Huskies are No. 5, with the Houston Cougars at No. 6.

That would be a historic outcome for Iowa State. They have never been a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they control their own destiny and could very well accomplish that feat this year.

Iowa State in great spot heading into final stretch of regular season

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls a play against Houston during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This has already been a memorable campaign for the Cyclones. They were victorious in the first 16 games of the season, which was not only the longest winning streak to begin a single campaign, but the longest at any point for the men’s team.

Landing in the Top 16 Preview has become commonplace for Iowa State. This is the fourth consecutive year that they have been part of the projection, putting them in a great spot down the stretch of the regular season.

If the Cyclones can handle business the rest of the way, they will have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. This is a change from recent Bracketology predictions, which still had Houston ahead of Iowa State despite the head-to-head victory that T.J. Otzelberger’s crew picked up over them.

With an overall record of 23-3 and 10-3 in the Big 12, the lofty ranking is one that the Cyclones have earned. They are 6-3 in Quad 1 games, with an elite 4-1 record in Quad 1A games, which is against the most elite of competition.

Iowa State has some challenges remaining on schedule

Feb 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger looks on from the bench against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

With a 10-0 record in Quad 2 matchups and 9-0 during the rest of their schedule, they have earned the right to be viewed as one of the best teams in the nation.

Alas, a lot can change between now and Selection Sunday. Iowa State has another Quad 1A game against the BYU Cougars on their schedule next. Matchups with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arizona still await the Cyclones in the regular season before the Big 12 tournament gets underway.

However, it has to be a bit of a relief for Otzelberger and company knowing that they control their own destiny. Already viewed as a No. 1 seed by the committee, as long as they don’t suffer any major setbacks or upsets, they are locked in as a top-four seed for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.