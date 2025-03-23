CBS scoreboard can’t handle Wisconsin 3-pointer in NCAA Tournament
The CBS production team does an incredible job with the NCAA Tournament, sometimes airing games from four different locations at the same time.
But that doesn’t mean issues can’t happen.
During Saturday night’s Wisconsin vs. BYU second round game, the scoreboard ticker at the bottom of the screen malfunctioned.
The Badgers hit a 3-pointer to make it 38-27, but the ticker wanted to keep adding up points, going as high as 225 before someone noticed and took it down.
For over a minute - heck, even my 8-year-old son noticed - the ticker was nowhere to be found, as fans were left wondering what the score of the game was.
Eventually, it would return, but did go away for a shorter period of gameplay once again later on in the night.
BYU would win a wild game, 91-89, advancing to the Sweet 16.