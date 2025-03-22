Live updates, score: Wisconsin-BYU square off in NCAA Tournament
The Wisconsin men seek a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 when they face BYU on Saturday night.
The second round contest in the NCAA Tournament begins at 6:45 p.m. CST and airs on CBS from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Wisconsin (27-9) reached the 27-win mark for the first time since 2016-17, the first under head coach Greg Gard after he replaced Bo Ryan as interim coach the season before. The win over Montana in the opening round marked the first NCAA Tournament victory for the Badgers since 2021-22.
John Tonje leads the team at over 19 points per game with five rebounds, as Wisconsin averages almost 80 per game.
BYU (25-9), members of the Big 12 Conference, knocked off VCU to advance. The Cougars are led by Richie Saunders, who averages almost 16, and Egor Demin, who adds 10.5
The Cougars last reached the Sweet 16 in 2011, as this marked their first tourney victory since that season. The 25 wins are the most since 2015-16 for the program.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Wisconsin vs. BYU in the NCAA Tournament below:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Live Pregame Updates
Wisconsin heads into the game a 1.5-point favorite over BYU. The two have met just once prior, with the Badgers winning in 2011, 73-56.