Coaches Poll Top 25: Iowa State keeps pace with Kansas, rest of nation in latest release
Ahead of a Top-5 showdown, the Iowa State basketball team moved up two spots to No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll.
The Cyclones, who play IU Indianapolis in their final tune-up of the month, are set for an early season showdown with third-ranked Auburn next Monday as part of the Maui Invitational.
Losses by Alabama and Duke opened the door for Iowa State (2-0) to climb the ladder, giving the Big 12 three teams in the Top 8. Kansas remained No. 1 while Houston moved up two spots to eighth.
The Jayhawks received 25 first-place votes with two-time defending national champion Connecticut second and with three votes for first. Auburn picked up two first-place votes and Gonzaga, who is fourth, had one.
Purdue, Alabama, Tennessee and Duke complete the Top 10. Other ranked Big 12 teams include Baylor, who is 14th, Cincinnati, who is 16th, Arizona, who is 17th and newcomer Texas Tech, who moved up two spots to No. 24.
Ohio State and Rutgers were both bounced from the rankings this week.
Big 12 schools BYU and UCF each received votes this week.
Iowa State is also fifth in the latest AP Poll Top 25.
Here is the latest college basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 3 of the 2024-25 season:
Coaches Poll Top 25
(Nov. 18, 2024)
1. Kansas (25)
2. Connecticut (3)
3. Auburn (2)
4. Gonzaga (1)
5. Iowa State
6. Purdue
7. Alabama
8. Houston
9. Tennessee
10. Duke
11. Kentucky
12. North Carolina
13. Creighton
14. Baylor
15. Marquette
16. Cincinnati
17. Arizona
18. Indiana
19. Florida
20. St. John’s
21. Illinois
22. Texas A&M
23. Arkansas
24. Texas Tech
25. Wisconsin
Dropped from rankings: 22. Ohio State; 4. Rutgers.
Others receiving votes: Rutgers 69; Xavier 48; Ole Miss 44; BYU 28; Saint Mary’s 18; Pittsburgh 18; Texas 17; Michigan State 9; Ohio State 8; Mississippi State 5; Oregon 4; Nevada 4; Dayton 3; VCU 2; UCF 2; Wake Forest 2; Providence 1.