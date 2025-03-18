Curtis Jones earns All-American honors ahead of NCAA Tournament tipping off
Curtis Jones might have come off the bench, but what he brought to Iowa State was the production of a key starter.
Jones, the leading sixth-man in the country, was named honorable mention AP All-American on Tuesday, just days before the Cyclones tip in the NCAA Tournament.
The reigning Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and first-team all-Big 12 selection averaged 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal per game this past season. His point total was the most for a player coming off the bench and he averaged less than a turnover per game.
Jones was also tabbed to the NABC All-District Central Team with Keshon Gilbert recently.
Iowa State has players named All-America for the first time in back-to-back seasons since 2016-17, as Tamin Lipsey made honorable mention last year.
The Cyclones take on Lipscomb Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. The game is set to tip at 12:30 p.m. CT from the Fiserv Forum and air live on TNT.
Other Big 12 players named AP All-American were JT Toppin of Texas Tech, LJ Cryer from Houston, Hunter Dickinson of Kansas and Javon Small from West Virginia. Toppin made the second-team, Cryer and Dickinson the third, and Small was honorable mention.