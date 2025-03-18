Curtis Jones, Keshon Gilbert secure honors for Iowa State
Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert were named to the NABC All-Central District Teams.
Jones, a senior, was placed on the first team while Gilbert, also a senior, made the second.
The Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, Jones averaged 17 points per game while hitting 83 three-pointers for Iowa State, who opens play Friday in the NCAA Tournament. A all-Big 12 first team pick, Jones led the country in points per game for a player coming off the bench.
Gilbert, who made the conference third-team, will miss the NCAA Tournament with an injury. He averaged 14 points, four assists, 3.6 rebounds and two steals per game for the Cyclones.
During the season, Gilbert was the only player to have a game with 13 points, eight steals, three rebounds, two blocks and an assist, and just the third in Big 12 history.