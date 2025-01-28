Did Iowa State, TJ Otzelberger make a mistake by not fouling vs. Arizona?
TJ Otzelberger will be forced to answer a question that continues to linger around the basketball world.
Leading late by three points, should you foul to keep the opposition from making a tying shot? On Monday night vs. Arizona, third-ranked Iowa State did not attempt to foul, allowing Caleb Love to sink a 55-footer to tie it and force overtime.
From that point on, it was all Wildcats, as they scored an 85-76 victory to send the Cyclones back home with a loss.
The tough-to-swallow defeat came just two days after Iowa State dominated Arizona State late to secure a win in front of a large group of Cyclone supporters on the road. The crowd on Monday was more in support of the Wildcats, as the white-out filled the arena.
But back to the decision made by Otzelberger.
ESPN commentator Fran Fraschilla, a former head coach himself, was asked if he believed Iowa State should have fouled after the fact. He stated no because there would have been the chance the official called the foul as the player attempted a 3-pointer, allowing him three free throws to tie it.
The Cyclones also could have missed the second free throw, forcing a more wild shot by Arizona instead of giving them the chance to set something up off the in-bounds. And that is where the real problem was.
Iowa State did little to get in the way of Love, almost giving him a point-blank look at the basket. Yes, it was from past half-court, but Love was able to set up and get a real shot off instead of a desperation heave.
Either way, there was still overtime to settle the debate. But playing on winded legs, the Cyclones had no answer for Love or the momentum-filled Wildcats.
Love, who struggled all night, went on to sink two more back-breaking triples in overtime. Along with having a potential shot of the year, the former North Carolina guard also slammed home what could possibly be the dunk of the year earlier in the game.