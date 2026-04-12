Examining How Leon Bond III Fits With Iowa State Basketball

After a head-spinning first few days in the transfer portal, the Iowa State Cyclones have finally got their first commitment for the 2026-27 season: Leon Bond III, formerly of the Northern Iowa Panthers.

Bond has some extensive experience in college. He began his career with the Virginia Cavaliers, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as a freshman. Then, he decided to head to the Midwest, joining Northern Iowa.

Bond was a top player with the Panthers in two seasons. As a sophomore, he averaged 9.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Then, in this past season, he was a breakout performer for Northern Iowa.

He averaged 11.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and was the second leading scorer on the squad. Now, he takes his talents just an hour and a half west by car to Ames, IA.

How does Leon Bond III fit with Iowa State?

UNI’s Leon Bond III (35) drives to the basket as Drake guard Eli Shetlar (10) defends Feb. 15, 2026 during a Missouri Valley Conference game at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The commitment is a positive one for Iowa State, but so is each one, right? It’s hard to tell whether Bond coming to town will actually be a great decision or not, but it really depends on what his expected role with the Cyclones is.

Bond’s 11.9 points per game are intriguing, especially considering the fact that he was a top player on a team that reached the NCAA Tournament. However, his future may not lie in a starting role.

Dominykas Pleta, who has just completed his freshman year, is expected to be the starting power forward. Now, if Iowa State wants to be a contender next season, it’s probably better if Pleta comes off the bench. That means that the Cyclones need to look for a great power forward to take that role.

Leon Bond would be a great addition for Iowa State. Good size, great ability to attack the rim and a really clean mid range shot.



Bond played one year with Buchanan at UVA and TJ is familiar with his game.



How great would Leon Bond look in Cardinal and Gold? @leonbx35 https://t.co/50XvKljiIy pic.twitter.com/etyzupDAzi — Francis Gene O’Reilly (@ChiClone69) April 8, 2026

Unfortunately, Bond doesn’t really fit that mold. He’s a lot smaller and is a transfer in, while Pleta has already spent a year in Ames. The former Panther is much older than Pleta as well. Pleta would be the better starting option than Bond III at this current moment.

That creates a tough scenario. If Bond came into town expecting to be a bench piece for the Cyclones, that’s likely what’s going to happen. It seems very similar to Nate Heise, who also came from Cedar Falls to Ames.

If he can come off the bench and contribute similarly to what Heise did, it would be great for the Cyclones. But if not, it may not be the match made in heaven we think it is.

Bond III is a great player, and there are only six months before we finally get to see him in action as a Cyclone, whether it is as a starter or coming off the bench.