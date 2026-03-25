NCAA Tournament a Perfect Representation of Iowa State Vet in Big Moments

It’s been an up-and-down season for Nate Heise, a sixth-year senior for the Iowa State Cyclones. But when he transferred to Ames, Iowa, that was kind of his role.

Heise began his career just 100 miles northeast of Ames, playing in Cedar Falls for the Northern Iowa Panthers. And he was a star for three years in the purple and gold.

As a freshman, he averaged 7.6 points per game before upping it to 8.6 as a sophomore. After a hip injury and surgery ended his junior season just two games in, Heise came back for his redshirt junior year.

He had his best campaign yet, averaging 13.5 points per game. Clearly, Heise proved that he was good enough to play for a Power Conference program.

Nate Heise has been perfect glue guy for Iowa State

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) and Iowa State Cyclones guard Mason Williams (2) react during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

He chose the best program in the state, Iowa State, where he came in as a backup guard to Tamin Lipsey. And he has done a stellar job at doing so. Heise averaged 5.1 points per game, even starting seven games throughout the season. In his final collegiate campaign, he has more or less done the same.

This season, he has averaged 5.4 points per game, being a somewhat inconsistent scorer who could go off on any given night. And that’s all Heise is meant to be: A guy who steps up when needed.

As the NCAA tournament rolled around, and the Cyclones had arguably their best campaign in program history, Heise wanted to be the player to step up. And after Iowa State star Joshua Jefferson went down with an injury, it was time for the senior guard to rise to the occasion.

In the Round of 64 against the Tennessee State Tigers, Heise went off. He played 27 minutes despite coming off the bench, putting up 22 points on 8/13 shooting, four rebounds, and three assists. He also hit four 3-pointers in five attempts.

That earned him a starting spot in the Round of 32 in place of Jefferson, where Iowa State took on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Heise played a season high 36 minutes, finishing with 12 points, two rebounds, three assists, and five made field goals. It was another performance that proved what an elite player he can be on any given night.

Iowa State is now headed to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will take on the Tennessee Volunteers, another tough opponent. With Jefferson’s health up in the air, the Cyclones may need another player to step up in the big moment. And that player could be Heise, a guy who has stepped up all season.