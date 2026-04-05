Former TJ Otzelberger Assistant From UNLV Would Be Perfect for Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger knew that his program was in for a busy offseason.

Before any moves were made with the roster, whether it be players entering the transfer portal or declaring for the NBA draft, Otzelberger knew that he would have five seniors who would have to be replaced on the roster.

In addition to player needs, the head coach needs to replenish his coaching staff. Two of his assistants, JR Blount and Kyle Green, were hired as head coaches. Blount is heading to the San Diego Toreros, and Green was brought back for a fourth stint with the Northern Iowa Panthers.

Both were integral parts of the team’s success, with Blount being a leader on the recruiting front and Green being an architect behind the team’s defense. Who could Otzelberger turn to as a replacement?

Tim Buckley is great option for Iowa State coaching staff

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones mascot during a timeout against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

One person who would make a lot of sense as a candidate is Tim Buckley. Most recently, he was on staff with the Cincinnati Bearcats, but with their head coaching change of Wes Miller to Jerrod Calhoun, Buckley is back on the market.

He is someone with whom Otzelberger has familiarity, which could play a big role in the evaluation process when candidates are interviewing. The two worked together with the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels from 2019-21, the position which Otzelberger held before Iowa State.

Buckley could help replace some of what Green’s departure is being lost with the defensive game plan.

“Buckley seems to have a defensive background, and he was described as being "old school" to Cyclone Alert by one source close to the Bearcat program,” wrote Alec Busse of Cyclone Report, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required).

Familiarty, defense are biggest assets Buckley provides

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger speaks ahead of the Midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

He also has some experience working in the Midwest. Buckley spent one campaign in 2007-08 with the Marquette Golden Eagles and worked with the Wisconsin Badgers in the mid-1990s.

Since Otzelberger took over as head coach, the Cyclones have found a ton of success recruiting in Wisconsin. Buckley can help keep the pipeline active.

He would also bring an established relationship with Otzelberger and plenty of experience. Buckley has been on different sidelines as a coach for nearly 40 years and has been a head coach previously with Rockford and the Ball State Cardinals.

A bonus: Buckley knows the Big 12 landscape after working with Cincinnati the last two seasons. That is an underrated part of his resume, as he can help give some insight into how opponents game plan against Otzelberger and his team while bringing some new ideas to the table in how Iowa State can stop them.