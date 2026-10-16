Get To Know Iowa State Basketball Preseason Opponent Creighton

College basketball season is around the corner, and the Iowa State Cyclones are ready to get back in action. Their first test is a preseason game against the Creighton Bluejays, a Big East opponent.

Creighton is one of the better programs in the Midwest area. They won at least 20 games in 10 straight campaigns, but that streak was snapped last season. They went 16-18, failing to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019-20 and finishing under .500 for the first time since 2014-15. Now, they're looking to return to the big dance.

The Bluejays are led by head coach Greg McDermott. In 16 seasons, he has helped them achieve their most successful period in the history of their program. But unfortunately, things are going downhill in Omaha.

Last season’s 16-18 record was mostly due to a lack of a true go-to scorer. Josh Dix led the squad with 13.2 points, but wasn’t able to do enough to get the team over the hump.

Creighton looking to bounce back this season

Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott coaches players in the first half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and Creighton Bluejays, Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, they did get some big victories, taking down the UConn Huskies, a team that made it to the national championship, on the road. They also beat the Villanova Wildcats on the road, a solid squad that reached the NCAA tournament as well.

Creighton’s big duo is their guards, B.J. Davis and Wes Enis. Davis is a transfer from the San Diego State Aztecs, coming off a season in which he averaged 10.8 points per game. He’s only 6-foot-1, but is a hard-nosed defender and has a gritty work ethic that has allowed him to average 3.2 rebounds a night.

Enis is 6-foot-1 as well. He’s a transfer from the South Florida Bulls, where he averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Enis led the Bulls to a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they fell short to the Louisville Cardinals, and he struggled with a 2-for-15 shooting performance.

Creighton's five projected starters are listed at 6-foot-1, 6-foot-1, 6-foot-8, 6-foot-10, and 6-foot-10, which would give them a size advantage on the perimeter. However, there is an opportunity for the Iowa State wings and forwards to win the athletic battle.

The Bluejays aren't a bad squad, but they aren't a team the Cyclones should worry about too much. Outside of a few solid guards, they don’t have too much to offer.

In addition, the game being played at Hilton Coliseum will help Iowa State out. Putting everything together, this should definitely be a Cyclone victory to open up preseason on the right note.