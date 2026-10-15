Iowa State Basketball Held in High Regard in Big 12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has been consistently productive on the hardwood since T.J. Otzelberger took over as head coach.

Entering Year 6 at the helm, expectations are the same: contend for a Big 12 championship and try to break through in the NCAA tournament. The Cyclones have three Sweet 16 appearances with Otzelberger already, but have not advanced beyond that point, going 0-3 in those games.

Will this year be the one they finally advance to a Regional Final? Only time will tell, but Iowa State does have a very deep and talented roster, one that can mix and match better than in years past and play different styles.

That is part of the reason why they are viewed in such a positive light heading into the season. The Big 12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll has been revealed, and the Cyclones are in that second tier of teams once again.

Where did Iowa State land in Big 12 Preseason Coaches' Poll?

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger greets Arizona Wildcats men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd before cyclones and Wildcats game in the Big-12 men’s basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday March 1, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa State received 181 points, which put them in fourth place. They finished only one point ahead of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are in fifth, and only five points behind the Kansas Jayhawks, who are in third.

Those three teams are clearly the second tier, a little behind the cream of the crop in the conference. The Arizona Wildcats, who received 12 first-place votes and 220 points, are in first. The Houston Cougars, who received the other four first-place votes, landed in second with 214 points.

There is a sizable gap between those two and the rest of the conference, in the opinion of the coaches. It will take some work to close that gap, but for Iowa State, confidence should be high entering the campaign.

Having Tamin Lipsey back for a fifth year certainly raises the floor and ceiling of this team. His clearance is a massive boost to the team with emerging star Killyan Toure sidelined through at least mid-January because of a shoulder injury.

Big 12 preseason honors and coaches polls have been released pic.twitter.com/6XjbO17tDQ — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 15, 2026

Blake Buchanan, Jamarion Batemon and Dominykas Pleta are all back for a second season in Ames. That continuity will help immensely with so many incoming freshmen and transfers being welcomed to the program.

Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan and Yusef Gray Jr. could carve out roles as true freshmen. Jaquan Johnson, Tre Singleton, Leon Bond III, Ryan Prather Jr. and Taj Manning are all going to be a part of the game plan after transferring to Ames.

Otzelberger has a lot of talent and versatility on this roster, which will make navigating injuries, such as the one to Toure, much easier.