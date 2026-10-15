Iowa State Basketball Held in High Regard in Big 12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll
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The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has been consistently productive on the hardwood since T.J. Otzelberger took over as head coach.
Entering Year 6 at the helm, expectations are the same: contend for a Big 12 championship and try to break through in the NCAA tournament. The Cyclones have three Sweet 16 appearances with Otzelberger already, but have not advanced beyond that point, going 0-3 in those games.
Will this year be the one they finally advance to a Regional Final? Only time will tell, but Iowa State does have a very deep and talented roster, one that can mix and match better than in years past and play different styles.
That is part of the reason why they are viewed in such a positive light heading into the season. The Big 12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll has been revealed, and the Cyclones are in that second tier of teams once again.
Where did Iowa State land in Big 12 Preseason Coaches' Poll?
Iowa State received 181 points, which put them in fourth place. They finished only one point ahead of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are in fifth, and only five points behind the Kansas Jayhawks, who are in third.
Those three teams are clearly the second tier, a little behind the cream of the crop in the conference. The Arizona Wildcats, who received 12 first-place votes and 220 points, are in first. The Houston Cougars, who received the other four first-place votes, landed in second with 214 points.
There is a sizable gap between those two and the rest of the conference, in the opinion of the coaches. It will take some work to close that gap, but for Iowa State, confidence should be high entering the campaign.
Having Tamin Lipsey back for a fifth year certainly raises the floor and ceiling of this team. His clearance is a massive boost to the team with emerging star Killyan Toure sidelined through at least mid-January because of a shoulder injury.
Blake Buchanan, Jamarion Batemon and Dominykas Pleta are all back for a second season in Ames. That continuity will help immensely with so many incoming freshmen and transfers being welcomed to the program.
Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan and Yusef Gray Jr. could carve out roles as true freshmen. Jaquan Johnson, Tre Singleton, Leon Bond III, Ryan Prather Jr. and Taj Manning are all going to be a part of the game plan after transferring to Ames.
Otzelberger has a lot of talent and versatility on this roster, which will make navigating injuries, such as the one to Toure, much easier.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.