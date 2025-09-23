Health Is No. 1 Priority for Iowa State Cyclones Star on the Hardwood This Season
The Iowa State Cyclones look like they are going to be one of the best teams in men’s college basketball once again in the 2025-26 season.
Since T.J. Otzelberger has taken over as head coach, the program has experienced a ton of success. In his first four years at the helm, he has a 95-45 record. The Cyclones have qualified for the NCAA Tournament all four campaigns, reaching the Sweet 16 twice. Iowa State was also the 2024 Big 12 Conference Champion.
He has done a wonderful job of creating an identity for the program, elevating it to the next level. Finding the right players to make a vision come to life on the court isn’t always the easiest thing to do. But Otzelberger found the perfect person for the job in Tamin Lipsey.
Tamin Lipsey has been perfect fit for T.J. Otzelberger
A star at Ames High School in Ames, Iowa, it was a match made in heaven between the point guard and Otzelberger. A local standout, he has continued his incredible basketball career as one of the standout performers for Iowa State.
Lipsey encapsulates everything that the head coach is looking for on the court. He possesses the leadership qualities needed in a point guard to find success on both ends of the court. Defensively, he truly stands out as a difference maker. His belief in the message and game plan Otzelberger shares is evident in the fact that he is entering his senior season with the Cyclones.
In the current landscape of college sports, a player remaining with a school for his entire eligibility is rare. Lipsey has done that with Iowa State and has a chance to solidify his standing as one of the best players in program history this season. The opportunity exists for him to really stuff the stat sheet, especially offensively, with the talent that departed this offseason.
For that to happen, there is one thing that has to occur: Lipsey has to stay healthy. Keeping his star guard not only on the court, but not compromised while playing, is the No. 1 goal Otzelberger has for the upcoming campaign.
Tamin Lipsey needs to stay healthy for Iowa State to thrive
"I feel confident in Tamin that he's going to have the year and then some that he had as a sophomore," Otzelberger said via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247 Network. "We're going to keep him healthy. He's going to do his part."
During his junior season, Lipsey saw his usage rate drop compared to his sophomore campaign. Part of that was due in part to the players around him. Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert were high-usage offensive players. Neither is back with the program after exhausting eligibility.
But his health, or lack thereof, certainly played a role, too. He battled a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery and a hairline fracture in his thumb. That is on top of the normal wear and tear that is endured during a physical college basketball season.
Despite all of the ailments, Lipsey still played in 34 out of the team’s 35 games. He is as tough as it gets on the court and supremely talented. If he can avoid those kinds of lingering injuries, there are going to be some accolades in his future again.