Iowa State Cyclones Anchored by Best Point of Attack Defender in College Basketball
Under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has built a reputation for being stingy on the defensive end of the court.
Last season, the team ranked 20th in the country out of 364 teams with a defensive rating of 97.1, per College Basketball Reference. They were even better during the 2023-24 campaign, finishing second with a 90.6. The season before that, they finished 27th with a 94.6 rating, and in his first year at the helm, they ranked 17th with a 92.4.
It is very clear what he has built this program to be. They are going to stifle opponents defensively, making them work hard for every point. It is an identity that has yielded incredible results through his first four seasons as head coach.
Defense Will Lead Iowa State Cyclones to Success
Otzelberger is already seventh in program history with 95 victories. Very early in the 2025-26 campaign, he will pass his predecessor, Steve Prohm, who had 97. Not long after that, he will break into the top five, with Larry Eustachy next up with 101. A truly special campaign would get him within striking distance of Fred Hoiberg, who had 115 wins.
To continue climbing the all-time wins list, the backbone of this team will once again be its defense. Setting the tone in that regard will be point guard Tamin Lipsey. Entering his senior year, no one understands what Otzelgerber wants on the court more than him.
He is the perfect fit for what the head coach is looking for as an on-court leader. A tenacious defender, it should come as no surprise that Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports has named Lipsey the best point of attack defender in men’s college basketball. He beat out Jaden Bradley of the Arizona Wildcats, Tru Washington of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Kylan Boswell of the Illinois Fighting Illini and Sencire Harris of the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Tamin Lipsey Is One of Best Defenders in College Basketball
“He's a stout, hounding defender on the ball, and a dangerous ballhawk when he's off the rock. In another life, Lipsey would've been a terrific nickel corner who could execute a corner blitz with the best of 'em. He comes out of nowhere to swarm ball-handlers with timely double-teams at awkward places on the floor,” Trotter wrote.
The resume certainly matches the praise. He has been named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team two seasons in a row. His 2.7 steals per game and 96 total during the 2023-24 campaign both led the conference. Lipsey is ninth on the Big 12 list for total steals all time and third in steals per game.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to match up with any guards. What separates him from his peers, however, is the defensive knowledge he brings to the table. He may not be prototypically sound in some regard, but his intelligence more than makes up for whatever shortcomings evaluators believe he has.
“Lipsey breaks old-school defensive rules sometimes, but it makes Iowa State's defense unpredictable and annoying. His IQ is off the charts,” Trotter added.
As long as he is on the court, Otzelberger’s defensive scheme will be deployed to perfection. Lipsey is a true game-changer on that end. He provides the Cyclones with a true shutdown defender at the point of attack to anchor their unit, regardless of who joins him in the starting backcourt.