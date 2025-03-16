Houston completes title sweep, claims Big 12 Conference Tournament
Regular season champion Houston downs Arizona for Big 12 Tournament title
Second-ranked Houston came up short last year of sweeping the Big 12 Conference titles. They would not be denied this time around.
After securing the regular season crown, the Cougars clipped Arizona on Saturday for the conference tournament championship, 72-64.
Milos Uzan led Houston with 25 points, knocking down four 3-pointers while adding four assists and four rebounds. Emanuel Sharp added 17 points and LJ Cryer had nine with two steals.
The Cougars lost in the finals a year ago to Iowa State.
For the Wildcats, Caleb Love scored 19 and Jaden Bradley added 14.
