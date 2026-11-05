How Dominykas Pleta Has Transformed His Game for Iowa State

Despite a poor opening-game loss in the 2026-27 season, the Iowa State Cyclones have a lot of intrigue. With incoming transfers and an intriguing freshman class, this team looks like it could have a successful season ahead.

One of the key players on the team this year is Dominykas Pleta. Pleta is a sophomore who is coming back for another year after spending his freshman season with the team. He showed plenty of good moments last year.

Pleta averaged 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game during his freshman year. He played a big role off the bench as part of the eight-man rotation that head coach T.J. Otzelberger ran throughout the majority of the season. But this season, his role is expanding.

Throughout the two exhibitions and the first non-conference game, he showcased a ton, especially when it comes to passing the ball and creating for others.

Dominykas Pleta getting more involved offensively

Typically in the Cyclones’ offense, since Pleta has been there, the system has run through guard Tamin Lipsey, who would look for forward Milan Momcilovic, typically off a ball screen.

But now, the offense plays completely differently. While they still go through Lipsey, their secondary playmaker is Pleta, who typically shows himself at the top of the key before getting the ball and making a play.

He’s done a fantastic job of passing the ball this year. Last season, he averaged just 0.5 assists per game. But through two exhibitions and one non-conference game this year, he’s averaged two. Four times as many. And most of Pleta’s great passes haven’t even resulted in baskets.

Whether it’s a behind-the-back pass, a no-look pass, or simply just the right play to score a basket, Pleta has always been there for Iowa State, and this year he is taking it to another level.

He’s also become much better around the top of the key. Last season, he scored much more around the rim. This year, he’s been able to implement a floater and a jump shot that completely changes how defenses try to defend him.

And his passing has affected his scoring numbers as well. With his ability to provide for others, that has made other teams back off him. Last year’s 4.4 points a night turned into 15 in the opening game. Whether he can keep up those numbers is up for debate, but there is certainty that he is a much better scorer than last year.

The Cyclones’ offense looks completely different, and Pleta is turning into much more than just a role player, but a key piece and an unselfish creator who helps Iowa State score points in many different ways.