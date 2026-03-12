How Iowa State Can Beat Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament

In the second round of the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, the Iowa State Cyclones knocked off the Arizona State Sun Devils by 49 points, absolutely dominating all afternoon.

Now, the fifth-seeded Cyclones are rolling into their second game in two days, where they will meet up with the fourth-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders.

While Texas Tech is the higher seed, Iowa State comes in as the favorite, likely due to a better resume and overall win quality. Texas Tech gets the higher seed due to a better conference record and tiebreakers.

The two teams met just under two weeks ago, where Texas Tech shocked Iowa State, handing the Cyclones their first and only home loss of the season. In that game, the Red Raiders were way more efficient, got players to step up, and outrebounded the Cyclones. They got the win, 82-73.

Iowa State needs to find success in these areas

Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) drives with the ball as Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) and guard Donovan Atwell (12) during the first half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball against Texas Tech on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So what will it take for Iowa State to win this matchup? It all starts with shooting the basketball efficiently.

Many fans argue that in college basketball, the difference is making and missing shots. While not necessarily always true, there are certainly times when it makes sense.

In the first meeting, Texas Tech shot 58% from the field on the road, an incredibly impressive number. In addition, they shot 48% from three, hitting 14 times from beyond the arc.

Outshooting Iowa State is impressive in itself, but scoring almost double the amount of threes that the Cyclones made? That’s an anomaly.

Cyclones need role players to step up

Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) shoots the ball over over Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Marial Akuentok (13) during the first half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball against Texas Tech on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s very unlikely that Texas Tech will shoot the ball at the same level, but that’s not the only way Iowa State can win. The main way is their depth stepping up when it matters most.

In the first meeting between the teams, Iowa State had just four players step up all game. For Texas Tech, there were six players who were able to step up in the big moments, with all of them having 10 or more points.

In the game against Arizona State, not only did the stars show up, but the depth guys did as well. Blake Buchanan dominated the middle, Killyan Toure played great defense, Nate Heise made hustle plays, and Jamarion Batemon shot the lights out in the first half. If the depth players can step up, Iowa State can win.

This game will be one of the most crucial of the season for both teams, where one can prove to be a contender, while the other may just be a pretender.