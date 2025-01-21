How much did Iowa State’s loss to West Virginia hurt them in latest rankings?
The Iowa State men suffered their first loss of 2025 this past weekend, losing at West Virginia.
Unable to get going on the offensive end, the Cyclones fell for the first time since a November defeat to top-ranked Auburn at the Maui Invitational.
Iowa State dropped from second to third in the AP Poll and from No. 2 to No. 4 in the Coaches Poll. They did receive a first-place vote in the Coaches Poll, as the only one other than Auburn to do so.
Duke surpassed the Cyclones in the AP Poll and both the Blue Devils and Alabama moved ahead of them in the Coaches Poll.
Auburn is the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Poll, receiving all 62 first-place votes.
Houston climbed three spots in both, as they are now fifth in the Coaches and seventh in the AP. Kansas is 12th in the AP along with West Virginia, as they rejoined the poll at No. 23.
The Jayhawks are 11th in the Coaches with West Virginia 23rd and Texas Tech 25th.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Polls for men’s college basketball:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL AP POLL
(Jan. 20, 2025)
1. Auburn (62)
2. Duke
3. Iowa State
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Houston
8. Michigan State
9. Kentucky
10. Marquette
11. Purdue
12. Kansas
13. Texas A&M
14. Mississippi State
15. Oregon
16. Ole Miss
17. Illinois
18. Wisconsin
19. Connecticut
20. St. John’s
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. West Virginia
24. Memphis
25. Louisville
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 104, Utah State 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Clemson 30, Georgia 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Creighton 2, Wake Forest 2, Maryland 1, Bradley 1
Dropped from rankings: Gonzaga 16, Utah State 22, Georgia 23, Baylor 25
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACHES POLL
(Jan. 20, 2025)
1. Auburn (30)
2. Duke
3. Alabama
4. Iowa State (1)
5. Houston
6. Florida
7. Tennessee
8. Michigan State
9. Kentucky
10. Marquette
11. Kansas
12. Purdue
13. Texas A&M
14. Mississippi State
15. Oregon
16. Ole Miss
17. Illinois
18. Connecticut
19. Wisconsin
20. Michigan
21. St. John’s
22. Memphis
23. West Virginia
24. Missouri
25. Texas Tech
Others receiving votes: Gonzaga 43, Louisville 43, Georgia 39, Clemson 28, Utah State 26, Saint Mary's 25, Vanderbilt 16, Oklahoma 16, Maryland 8, Creighton 7, Arizona 6, UC Irvine 2, Baylor 2, UCLA 2
Dropped from rankings: Gonzaga 16, Utah State 22, Georgia 23, Baylor 24