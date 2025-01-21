How much did Iowa State’s loss to West Virginia hurt them in latest rankings?

Iowa State Cyclones

Dana Becker

Tamin Lipsey and the Iowa State men fell in the latest college basketball polls after losing this past weekend.
The Iowa State men suffered their first loss of 2025 this past weekend, losing at West Virginia.

Unable to get going on the offensive end, the Cyclones fell for the first time since a November defeat to top-ranked Auburn at the Maui Invitational. 

Iowa State dropped from second to third in the AP Poll and from No. 2 to No. 4 in the Coaches Poll. They did receive a first-place vote in the Coaches Poll, as the only one other than Auburn to do so.

Duke surpassed the Cyclones in the AP Poll and both the Blue Devils and Alabama moved ahead of them in the Coaches Poll.

Auburn is the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Poll, receiving all 62 first-place votes. 

Houston climbed three spots in both, as they are now fifth in the Coaches and seventh in the AP. Kansas is 12th in the AP along with West Virginia, as they rejoined the poll at No. 23.

The Jayhawks are 11th in the Coaches with West Virginia 23rd and Texas Tech 25th. 

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Polls for men’s college basketball:

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL AP POLL

(Jan. 20, 2025)

1. Auburn (62)

2. Duke

3. Iowa State

4. Alabama

5. Florida

6. Tennessee

7. Houston

8. Michigan State

9. Kentucky

10. Marquette

11. Purdue

12. Kansas

13. Texas A&M

14. Mississippi State

15. Oregon

16. Ole Miss

17. Illinois

18. Wisconsin

19. Connecticut

20. St. John’s

21. Michigan

22. Missouri

23. West Virginia

24. Memphis

25. Louisville

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 104, Utah State 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Clemson 30, Georgia 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Creighton 2, Wake Forest 2, Maryland 1, Bradley 1

Dropped from rankings: Gonzaga 16, Utah State 22, Georgia 23, Baylor 25

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

(Jan. 20, 2025)

1. Auburn (30)

2. Duke

3. Alabama

4. Iowa State (1)

5. Houston

6. Florida

7. Tennessee

8. Michigan State

9. Kentucky

10. Marquette

11. Kansas

12. Purdue

13. Texas A&M

14. Mississippi State

15. Oregon

16. Ole Miss

17. Illinois

18. Connecticut

19. Wisconsin

20. Michigan

21. St. John’s

22. Memphis

23. West Virginia

24. Missouri

25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Gonzaga 43, Louisville 43, Georgia 39, Clemson 28, Utah State 26, Saint Mary's 25, Vanderbilt 16, Oklahoma 16, Maryland 8, Creighton 7, Arizona 6, UC Irvine 2, Baylor 2, UCLA 2

Dropped from rankings: Gonzaga 16, Utah State 22, Georgia 23, Baylor 24

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

