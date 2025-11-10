Iowa State Cyclones

How To Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Mississippi State Bulldogs in Men's Basketball

Here is how to watch the Iowa State Cyclones take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in men's college basketball.

The Iowa State Cyclones have gotten off to a dominant 2-0 start in the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season. That was the expectation, hosting two buy games against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and Grambling State Tigers at Hilton Coliseum to ease into action.

Competition is going to pick up greatly in their third game of the campaign. They will be traveling to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to play at the Sanford Pentagon against the Mississippi State Bulldogs out of the SEC.

Mississippi State enters the game with a 1-0 record, defeating the North Alabama Lions 86-62 in their opener on Nov. 5 in Starkville at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs may not be ranked, but they will present some challenges to the Cyclones on the court.

Iowa State is a favorite heading into the matchup, which is predicted to be a bit of a track meet with a high total lined as well. This is the first real test for the Cyclones, and here is how fans can tune in to watch on Monday night.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

When: Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

How to Watch: ESPNU

This is a game that Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger certainly had circled on the calendar. Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans was the Director of Basketball Operations for the Washington Huskies when Otzelberger was hired as an assistant on the staff of head coach Lorenzo Romar.

Jans got back into coaching with the New Mexico State Aggies in 2017, leading that program for five seasons before moving into his current role.

Steve Jans has had major impact on Mississippi State

He has had a very similar impact on the Bulldogs program as Otzelberger has had with Iowa State. Jans is in Year 4 with Mississippi State, taking over a team that had missed the NCAA Tournament three consecutive years to end Ben Howland’s tenure as head coach after seven campaigns.

The Bulldogs have won exactly 21 games in all three seasons under Jans thus far, qualifying for the tournament as well. They have been featured in the AP Poll Top 25 at one point every campaign as well.

Only one real difference exists between the situation that Jans took over in Starkville and what Otzelberger inherited in Ames: the Bulldogs had six consecutive years of finishing with at least a .500 record. The Cyclones were 2-22 the season before Otzelberger started and immediately turned things around.

Iowa State has become a perennial winner during his tenure, making the NCAA Tournament all four years and consistently being ranked in the top 25.

