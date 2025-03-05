How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at Kansas State: TV channel, prediction
Coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to BYU this past Tuesday night, the 10th-ranked Iowa State men close out the regular season on Saturday at Kansas State.
Tip is set for 12:30 p.m. CT with the game airing live on CBS.
After winning four in a row, the Cyclones (22-8, 12-7) have dropped three of four around a blowout win over Arizona. They are currently fifth in the Big 12 Conference standings.
Curtis Jones, the leading candidate for sixth man of the year, leads Iowa State in scoring at 16.7 per game. Keshon Gilbert, Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey are all in double figures for scoring.
Kansas State (14-15, 8-10), who plays Colorado on Wednesday night, ended a four-game skid with a win over Colorado this past weekend. David N’Guessan leads five players in double figures at 13 per game.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 75 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at Kansas State on Saturday, March 8:
Iowa State at Kansas State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Kansas State in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 12:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, March 8
Where: Bramlage Coliseum | Manhattan, Kansas
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Kansas State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBS
Our Prediction: Iowa State 66, Kansas State 56
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.