Live updates, score: No. 10 Iowa State welcomes 23rd-ranked BYU
It is another ranked battle inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames Tuesday night, as 10th-ranked Iowa State battles No. 23 BYU.
Tip is set for 8 p.m. CT with the game airing live on ESPN2.
Over the weekend, the Cyclones (22-7, 12-6) got back on track with an 84-67 victory over Arizona, improving to 3-2 over the last five.
BYU (21-8, 12-6) has reeled off six consecutive to get back into the top-half of the league standings. They are coming off a 21-point victory over West Virginia.
The ESPN BPI gives the Cyclones a 75 percent chance to win, as they are 8.5-point favorites.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. BYU below:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Live First Half Updates
Iowa State 10, BYU 3, 12:16 left in first half: Tamin Lipsey sinks a 3-pointer and the Cyclone defense continues to cause problems for the Cougars, who have eight turnovers. Jones with five to lead all scorers.
Cougars finally score: With 13:35 to go before half, BYU gets on the board courtesy a 3-pointer by Dallin Hall off the bench.
Iowa State 2, BYU 0, 14:44 left in first: Very, very tough offensive game so far, as the two are a combined 1-for-12 with six turnovers, including five by the Cougars. The lone points came on a Curtis Jones jumper with 15:18 to go.
Very sloppy start to the game, as BYU has turned it over three times and the two are a combined 0-for-6 from the field. Definitely some good looks, but nothing is currently falling.
Live Pregame Updates
BYU has never won in Ames against Iowa State, dropping all four previous meetings. Both teams are a game back of second place in the Big 12 Conference standings.
Just as the Cyclones get Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones both back, Dishon Jackson has been out and will not start. Brandton Chatfield has taken his place in the rotation.