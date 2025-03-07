Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream

Cyclones look to secure spot in semis with upset of Bears

Dana Becker

Iowa State will need another big game from Addy Brown to upset Baylor Friday.
Iowa State will need another big game from Addy Brown to upset Baylor Friday. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State women used a big-night from Addy Brown to eliminate Arizona State in the Big 12 Conference Tournament Thursday, 96-88. 

Now, they get another crack at Baylor.

The Cyclones (22-10) moved on in Kansas City behind Brown’s 44 points, which are the third-most in a single-game in tourney history. The contest with the Bears will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT and stream live on ESPN+.

During the regular season, Baylor won the lone matchup between the two. Since that 67-52 setback in Waco, Texas, Iowa State has won three in a row, scoring 98, 96 and 85 points in those wins. 

Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday, March 7:

Iowa State vs. Baylor TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Baylor in Big 12 Conference Tournament women’s basketball action

When: 5:30 p.m. CT | Friday, March 7

Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Baylor live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Prediction: Iowa State 82, Baylor 79

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball