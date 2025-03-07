How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women used a big-night from Addy Brown to eliminate Arizona State in the Big 12 Conference Tournament Thursday, 96-88.
Now, they get another crack at Baylor.
The Cyclones (22-10) moved on in Kansas City behind Brown’s 44 points, which are the third-most in a single-game in tourney history. The contest with the Bears will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT and stream live on ESPN+.
During the regular season, Baylor won the lone matchup between the two. Since that 67-52 setback in Waco, Texas, Iowa State has won three in a row, scoring 98, 96 and 85 points in those wins.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday, March 7:
Iowa State vs. Baylor TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Baylor in Big 12 Conference Tournament women’s basketball action
When: 5:30 p.m. CT | Friday, March 7
Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Baylor live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Prediction: Iowa State 82, Baylor 79