How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Cincinnati/Arizona State winner: TV channel, live stream

Cyclones open Big 12 Tournament on Thursday

The Iowa State women open play in the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Thursday.
/ Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State women are coming off one of their biggest wins of the year as they head into the postseason.

On Senior Day inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames, the Cyclones knocked off Kansas State as Audi Crooks scored a career-high. The program honored lone senior Emily Ryan, pushing them into the upcoming Big 12 Championship tournament with plenty of momentum.

The Cyclones will find out their opponent on Wednesday, as they received a bye. Iowa State will face the winner of Cincinnati vs. Arizona State, and would get Baylor on Friday with a victory.

During the regular season, Iowa State went 2-0 against Cincinnati and Arizona State, losing by 15 at Baylor in late February. 

Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Cincinnati/Arizona State winner on Thursday, March 6:

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati/Arizona State winner TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Cincinnati/Arizona State winner in Big 12 Conference Tournament women’s basketball action

When: 5:30 p.m. CT | Thursday, March 6

Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Cincinnati/Arizona State winner live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

