How to watch, stream Big 12 Tournament: Iowa State vs. BYU TV channel, prediction
The Iowa State men seek revenge Thursday and a spot in the Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinals when they face BYU.
After besting Cincinnati, the Cyclones advanced to face the Cougars at 11:30 a.m. CT live on ESPN2.
Earlier this month, Iowa State suffered an 88-85 double-overtime loss at home to BYU in a game they were dominating early on. Since, they have topped Kansas State and Cincinnati.
Joshua Jefferson scored 19 points in that game while Nate Heise had five rebounds. Tamin Lipsey dished out eight assists, but was injured late in the win over the Bearcats.
BYU used that win over the Cyclones to secure the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament and bye into the quarterfinals.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. BYU on Thursday, March 13:
Iowa State vs. BYU TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. BYU in men’s Big 12 Tournament basketball action
When: 11:30 a.m. CT | Thursday, March 13
Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. BYU live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
Our Prediction: Iowa State 72, BYU 66
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.