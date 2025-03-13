Tamin Lipsey ‘good to go’ for Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals
Just as it seemed like the Iowa State men were getting healthy, star guard Tamin Lipsey went down with an injury.
Lipsey suffered what Cyclone head coach TJ Otzelberger said was “something with his groin” as Iowa State knocked off Cincinnati to advance in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
The Cyclones will square off with BYU in the quarterfinals on Thursday from Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. The game tips at 11:30 a.m. CT.
“With Tamin, sounds like something with his groin - he tweaked it,” Otzelberger said (thanks to the Des Moines Register for the quote), “but I think for sure he’ll be fine and he’ll be good to go tomorrow.”
Lipsey had 16 points with three assists and two rebounds before leaving the game. He is averaging 10.6 points, three rebounds and two steals per game.
Keshon Gilbert, Lipsey’s backcourt mate, returned vs. Cincinnati after missing three of the last five games. Gilbert, though, did not return in the second half.