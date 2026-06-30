Incoming Iowa State Basketball Freshman Suffers Achilles Injury

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history.

For the fifth time in as many years under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, the team qualified for the NCAA tournament. They advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third time, establishing the Cyclones as a premier program in the country.

One of the strengths since Otzelberger has been in Ames has been recruiting. The Class of 2026 had some upside with Yusef Gray Jr., Christian Wiggins and Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan. Unfortunately, the injury bug has hit that group hard.

Gray suffered an injury during the season that put his status for the 2026-27 season in jeopardy. Late in his senior year, he suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder that could lead to a redshirt in his first collegiate campaign. He at least has a chance to play based on his timeline, but Wiggins now does not.

Christian Wiggins suffered season-ending Achilles injury

Wayzata's Christian Wiggins (2) breaks past West Allis Central's Yusef Gray Jr. (3) in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin. West Allis Central won the game, 67-64. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As shared by Cyclone Fanatic on X, Otzelberger revealed that the incoming four-star freshman is going to be sidelined for the entire 2026-27 campaign after suffering a torn Achilles in practice last Friday, June 26.

The head coach also added that Wiggins has already undergone successful surgery and that he will be back with the team around this time next year.

This is a tough blow for any player to suffer, losing a year of their career to injury. It is especially hard on an incoming freshman, who is now going to be behind the eight-ball starting his collegiate career.

His entire freshman year will now be spent rehabbing instead of getting reps in Otzelberger’s system during practice. Wiggins is the highest-rated recruit in the team’s Class of 2026, the sole four-star player after Jackson Kiss decommitted from the program and landed with the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.

T.J. Otzelberger announces that freshman wing Christian Wiggins will miss the 2026-27 season with a torn achilles that he suffered in practice last Friday.



Otzelberger adds that he had a successful surgery and will be back at this time next year. — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) June 30, 2026

Given how much talent and production weren’t returning for Iowa State, there was certainly a chance that Wiggins could play his way into the rotation in the backcourt, with Jaquan Johnson, a transfer from the Bradley Braves, being one of the offseason additions.

Now that Wiggins is out of the mix and Gray’s availability is also in question, the Cyclones have Killyan Toure, Jamarion Batemon and Johnson to handle the backcourt minutes. Ryan Prather Jr., another transfer from the Robert Morris Colonials, will also see significant action as a combo guard.

The men’s college basketball season is still months away, but Iowa State’s backcourt depth is being tested in the early going.